Florida-based Agape Flights lost contact with plane over mountains in Haiti

Agape Flights said it lost contact with one of its flights over Haiti on Thursday afternoon.

Agape Flights, based out of Venice, is a Christian aviation ministry that provides cargo, mail and humanitarian aid delivery to missionaries in the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

The group's Facebook post said it lost contact with N316AF Embraer 110 Bandeirante over the mountains of Jeremie in Haiti on the afternoon of Feb. 5.

"We ask for prayers for the pilots and their families, and for the entire family of Agape Flights during this incredibly difficult time. We also respectfully request privacy for the families as they navigate these moments with courage and grace," said the post to Facebook.

Agape Flights has not provided any information about the individuals on board at this time.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.