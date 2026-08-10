15th Annual St. Pete Cupcake Contest

The Morean Center for Clay invites you to the city-wide search for St. Pete’s most artistic cupcakes. Guests reserve their 12-count cupcake box with a QR voting code in advance and take it home to taste-test and help choose the flavor that should win the people's choice award. This decadent grab-n-go event features a variety of submissions categorized by youth/teen, novice, professional and specialty. Reserve your box in advance, as this event always sells out ahead of time and there will be no boxes available for walk-up purchase.

The 15th annual Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest will be held on Saturday, August 29th from 12pm-3pm at the Morean Center for Clay Event Space. To reserve your 12-count cupcake box, you can visit www.MoreanArtsCenter.org/Cupcakes.

