1983 Restaurant: Tampa’s New Social Hub for Food, Fun & Community

1983 Restaurant blends timeless design with laid-back energy, offering elevated takes on classic fare in a setting that feels both familiar and new.
Step back into the vibe of the 1980s — specifically 1983 — at Tampa’s newest neighborhood gathering spot, 1983 Restaurant.

More than just a nod to a year, 1983 is about connection, community, and spirit, offering a welcoming space for brunch, family dinners, or spontaneous get-togethers.

Executive Chef Sandy Debenedetto has crafted a menu of elevated, classic fare served in a setting that blends timeless design with laid-back energy. Guests can choose from indoor and outdoor seating, settle into the game room with a full bar, or enjoy outdoor games like cornhole and ping pong.

For more information, visit 1983Tampa.com or call (813) 738-8560. The restaurant is located at 2616 S MacDill Aveneu in Tampa.

