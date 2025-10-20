1983 Restaurant: Tampa’s New Social Hub for Food, Fun & Community

Step back into the vibe of the 1980s — specifically 1983 — at Tampa’s newest neighborhood gathering spot, 1983 Restaurant.

More than just a nod to a year, 1983 is about connection, community, and spirit, offering a welcoming space for brunch, family dinners, or spontaneous get-togethers.

Executive Chef Sandy Debenedetto has crafted a menu of elevated, classic fare served in a setting that blends timeless design with laid-back energy. Guests can choose from indoor and outdoor seating, settle into the game room with a full bar, or enjoy outdoor games like cornhole and ping pong.

For more information, visit 1983Tampa.com or call (813) 738-8560. The restaurant is located at 2616 S MacDill Aveneu in Tampa.