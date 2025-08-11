2025 Rise Up For Down Syndrome

The Rise Up for Down Syndrome Gala is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year, which the funds raised allows our organization to continue to offer free services to the Down syndrome community in the Tampa Bay Area.

Get tickets at www.dsatb.org [dsatb.org], click on the Gala Tickets tab and they can purchase them right there or they can make a donation on our website. Tickets are only $50 for adults, $21 for 17 years old and younger and those with Down syndrome or other special needs get in free, but must register. Follow us on Facebook @Down syndrome Association of Tampa Bay

