Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

2025 Rise Up For Down Syndrome

This annual gala supports programs to help kids and families with Down's Syndrome
Rise Up for Down Syndrome | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

The Rise Up for Down Syndrome Gala is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year, which the funds raised allows our organization to continue to offer free services to the Down syndrome community in the Tampa Bay Area.

Get tickets at www.dsatb.org [dsatb.org], click on the Gala Tickets tab and they can purchase them right there or they can make a donation on our website. Tickets are only $50 for adults, $21 for 17 years old and younger and those with Down syndrome or other special needs get in free, but must register. Follow us on Facebook @Down syndrome Association of Tampa Bay

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com