2026 Firefighter's Faceoff

The Hillsborough Fire Hockey Club is a club team made up of active and retired Hillsborough County firefighters and first responders. They formed out of a shared love of hockey and a commitment to giving back — taking the brotherhood from the firehouse and bringing it to the ice to raise money for causes that matter to our community.

This year's Firefighter Faceoff honors the memory of Jeannie Thomas, a driver engineer with HCFR who we recently lost to job-acquired cancer. Jeannie was a beloved member of the department who always strove to make the world a better place and even in her final days, she continued to look toward others.

The game is Saturday, August 22nd at 6pm at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel. Admission is free. This is a Fill the Boot drive so bring a few dollars, drop them in the boot, and help them carry Jeannie's spirit forward.

For more information visit their Facebook page, Hillsborough Fire Hockey Club.

