TOP TRAVEL TRENDS & HOLIDAY DEALS

With the busy travel season underway and the holiday shopping season just around the corner, Americans are looking for ways to score big savings on everything from vacations to must-have gifts and experiences to wow the whole family!

Europe is the ultimate destination for food lovers, and travelers can discover its incredible flavors by train! From restaurants in Rome to historic Irish pubs and regional specialties like Brown Soda Bread, Trainline, Europe's No. 1 train ticket booking app, makes it easy to turn one European vacation into a culinary adventure across multiple cities and countries. With newly available routes in Ireland, travelers can venture beyond the usual tourist hotspots and experience authentic local food, culture, and traditions. For more, visit thetrainline.com [thetrainline.com].

According to Booking.com, 28% of U.S. travelers are planning entire trips around discounts, and nearly one-third are choosing off-peak dates to save even more. This Black Friday, Booking.com is launching one of its biggest-ever sales, with up to 40% off hotels, 25% off rental cars, and savings on flights, cruises, attractions, and airport transfers. Deals are available now through December 2. Visit Booking.com [booking.com]for more information.

And with the holiday shopping season officially underway, Academy Sports + Outdoors is bringing its “Fun Is the Best Toy” campaign to life, helping families find gifts that inspire fun, bring people together and create lasting memories!

Academy is a one-stop shop for everyone on your list, with great gift ideas for every interest, from Centr x HYROX fitness equipment to help workout enthusiasts reach their goals and Meta AI glasses for tech lovers looking to capture special moments, to portable power stations that keep outdoor adventures going and Coike fishing lures for anglers chasing their next big catch!

With a wide selection of sporting goods, outdoor gear, apparel and footwear from top brands, Academy makes it easy to find gifts the whole family will love at affordable prices. Plus, shoppers can take advantage of seasonal deals and Black Friday offers to make the most of their holiday budgets! As part of Academy's Line-Up to Win activation, the first 100 customers in line at each Academy location on Black Friday will receive a bonus card valued between $20 and $500, redeemable in stores November 27–29! For more holiday gift inspiration, visit Academy.com [academy.com].

Evermore ResortFamilies are rethinking holiday travel, trading packed itineraries for meaningful time together at Evermore Orlando Resort and its luxury hotel, Conrad Orlando at Evermore. From spacious multi-bedroom accommodations to unique holiday traditions, the resort is making it easier for multiple generations to celebrate and create lasting memories together in the Sunshine State. Visit https://evermoreresort.com/ [evermoreresort.com].

Thousand TrailsAnd finally, the 2027 camping season is already on travelers' minds! Thousand Trails offers a network of more than 200 campgrounds across 25 states, making it easier for families to plan outdoor adventures, explore new destinations, and spend quality time together.Visit, www.thousandtrails.com [thousandtrails.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Broadry, LLC