The 21st Annual Sunscreen Film Festival returns April 30 – May 3, 2026, in downtown St. Petersburg, bringing together filmmakers and film lovers from around the world for four days of films, parties, and industry events.

Hosted at AMC Theatres Sundial, Greenlight Cinema, and other vibrant venues, the festival will showcase a diverse lineup of independent films, including features, documentaries, and short films from both emerging and established filmmakers.

In addition to screenings, attendees can participate in educational workshops, panels, and networking events designed to connect creatives and industry professionals. With sold-out screenings, exciting parties, and a welcoming atmosphere, Sunscreen has become one of the Southeast’s premier film festivals. Whether you're a filmmaker, aspiring creator, or movie fan, there’s something for everyone. Tickets and passes are available now.

For more information and the full schedule, visit: https://sunscreenfilmfestival.com [sunscreenfilmfestival.com]

