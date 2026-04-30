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21st Annual Sunscreen Film Festival

Celebrating independent films!
Sunscreen Film Fest | Morning Blend
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The 21st Annual Sunscreen Film Festival returns April 30 – May 3, 2026, in downtown St. Petersburg, bringing together filmmakers and film lovers from around the world for four days of films, parties, and industry events.

Hosted at AMC Theatres Sundial, Greenlight Cinema, and other vibrant venues, the festival will showcase a diverse lineup of independent films, including features, documentaries, and short films from both emerging and established filmmakers.

In addition to screenings, attendees can participate in educational workshops, panels, and networking events designed to connect creatives and industry professionals. With sold-out screenings, exciting parties, and a welcoming atmosphere, Sunscreen has become one of the Southeast’s premier film festivals. Whether you're a filmmaker, aspiring creator, or movie fan, there’s something for everyone. Tickets and passes are available now.

For more information and the full schedule, visit: https://sunscreenfilmfestival.com [sunscreenfilmfestival.com]

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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