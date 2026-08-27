26 Years of Heat at Florida’s Longest-Running Hot Sauce Festival

Get ready to turn up the heat on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13, at the 26th Annual I Like It HOT! Festival. This year’s event will take place at England Brothers Park located at 5010 Dave McKay Way in Pinellas Park from 10 am to 4 pm. Join in celebrating more than a quarter-century as Florida’s longest-running hot sauce festival and one of the longest-running spicy food festivals in the United States. For 26 years, the festival has attracted thousands of passionate food lovers, Chile heads, spice enthusiasts and adventurous shoppers from across the Southeast. Known for its loyal following and high-energy atmosphere, the event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to sample, shop, and discover exciting new flavors and products. Visitors can explore an incredible selection of hot sauces, seasonings, salsas, gourmet foods, snacks, specialty products, and unique retail vendors while meeting the makers behind their favorite brands. Whether you're a casual foodie or a dedicated heat seeker, there's something for everyone.

Admission and parking are completely FREE, making it easy for families, foodies, and spice fans to spend the entire day enjoying the festival. Here is what you can expect: · Vendor Hot Sauce Competitions · Extreme Lolli Lick-A-Thon · Wing Eating Contests · International League of Fire Pepper Eating Challenge · Amateur BBQ Competition · Amateur Salsa Competition · Live Entertainment Throughout the Weekend · 10-Foot Pepper Man Stilt Walker · Food Trucks & Specialty Food Vendors · Hundreds of Shopping Opportunities “You won’t want to miss this two-day event as we celebrate 26 years of Florida’s longest-running hot sauce festival and one of the longest-running spicy food festivals in the United States,” said I Like it HOT! event organizer Michele Northrup (SaucyQueen). The event is family and pet friendly. For more information, exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities about the 26th Annual I Like it HOT! Festival in Pinellas Park, visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/1546060930423974 [facebook.com] or for vendor registration opportunities https://www.saucyqueen.com/products/ilih [saucyqueen.com].

