The Bullard Family Foundation is proud to host the 2nd Annual Celebration of Superstar Dads Powered by Tampa General Hospital, taking place on Saturday, June 20, at the Museum of Science & Innovation (MOSI), bringing together families from across the Tampa Bay area to recognize and celebrate the fathers, father figures, and male mentors who make a lasting impact in their homes and communities. The free, family-friendly event will kick off at 9:01 a.m. with a special recognition program led by Thaddeus Bullard, known worldwide as WWE Legend Titus O'Neil, honoring a select group of Superstar Dads whose commitment, leadership, and service exemplify the power of positive male influence.

The 2nd Annual Celebration of Superstar Dads Powered by Tampa General Hospital Saturday, June 20 from 9:01a - 12:01p

MOSI, 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33617

Free Admission, Pre-registration required.

BullardFamilyFoundation.org