4th Annual Tampa Bay Chalk Festival

Pinellas Diaspora Arts Project holds the 4th Tampa Bay Chalk Festival on the Historic Deuces on 22nd Street in St. Petersburg, with the theme “Our Watery Futures 2.”

The sidewalks of 22nd Street between 7th Avenue South and 9th Avenue South on the historic Deuces will be transformed into a kaleidoscope of colorful squares as professionals, beginners, and everyone in between are invited to register to take part as artists or viewers.

At noon, there will be an educational family and community activity at WADA/ArtsXchange, 515 22nd Street S, St. Petersburg, 33712. The theme of the Chalk Festival “Watery Futures 2” builds on the 2025 festival theme, with this year’s festival focusing on water conservation and how Tampa Bay’s development impacts our waterways and urban sewer systems.

Sponsored by Tampa Bay Water, the event also offers an opportunity to educate artists, attendees, and partners on these issues while encouraging them to consider their role in our “watery futures.” PDAP board member and festival organizer, artist, and educator Debbie Yati Garrett shared, “Celebrating our role in caring for and conserving our water systems, the festival is a way to remind our community they can be environmentally conscious and proactive stewards of the Earth while also creating a space for the youth to engage in artistic expression.”

For more information, visit tampabaychalkfestival.com

