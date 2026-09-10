9/11 Day Meal Pack Initiative

A historic national initiative to permanently transform the 25th anniversary of 9/11 into America's largest day of unity and service is coming to Tampa. Feeding Tampa Bay ajnd 9/11Day are encouraging you to volunteer honoring this national day of service.

Here in Tampa, on Friday, Sept. 11th, more than 1,000 volunteers from local corporations will come together at Benchmark Arena to pack 356,000 non-perishable meals, in two-hour shifts. These will be donated directly to Feeding Tampa Bay to help fight food insecurity in our area.

To find out more, visit FTB.org and 911day.org/meal-packs.