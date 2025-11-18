A Brother's Revival Takes the Stage at Central Parl Performing Arts Center in Largo

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: City of Largo

A Brother's Revival led by former Allman Brothers bassist David “Rook” Goldflies is playing at Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo Fl Nov. 22nd.

Special guest Keith England is playing with the band. Kieth toured with Goldflies in the Allman Brothers Band after meeting Gregg Allman on a recording in Tampa Florida.

The bands keyboardist, Mike Kach played with Sarasota’s own Dickey Betts in Dickey Betts and Great Southern band . Having 3 members of the group that actually toured and recorded with the Allman Brothers and Dickey Betts gives the band real authority to capture the jam band spirit of the original Allman Brothers Band.

For more information. visit abrothersrevival.com