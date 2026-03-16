A free Spring Break week of STEM programs at Bonnet Springs Park

Spring Break at Bonnet Springs Park is five full days of free, hands-on fun from March 16–20, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along our beautiful Nature Pathway, families can experience live shows, interactive STEAM activities, music, roaming performers and dozens of activity stations — all designed to spark curiosity and imagination. What makes this different from a typical Spring Break event? Everything is hands-on. We blend science, technology, engineering, arts and math with outdoor play. One minute you’re watching a live chemistry explosion, the next you’re building a rocket, programming a robot or exploring fossils.

BSP will welcome Families from Lakeland, Tampa, Orlando - the entire Central Florida community. It’s designed for all ages, and best of all, it’s completely free and open to the public. March 16–20, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., along the Nature Pathway at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland. Get there early to enjoy our first show! Parking is free and easy; we’ll have snacks and lunch available for purchase.

400 Bonnet Springs Blvd. Lakeland