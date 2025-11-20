Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Holiday Favorite to Warm Up Cool Days!

Making Irish Whiskeys and Hot Toddy's
Irish Whiskey is a Holiday Favorite | Morning Blend
Posted

The Irish Coffee, originally made with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey when it first came to the United States in the 1950’s, is an ideal, classic cocktail for Thanksgiving celebrations.

The Honey Hot Toddy is a warm favorite for chilly nights. Made with Tullamore D.E.W. Honey, it hits the sweet spot for new whiskey drinker

Tullamore D.E.W. is an excellent whiskey choice for Thanksgiving dinners and holiday gifts, with a premium taste at an affordable price point.

Viewers can visit their local bars and liquor retailers to purchase. A store locator can be found on https://tullamoredew.com/

