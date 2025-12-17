A New Holiday Centerpiece: Honey Baked Adds Prime Rib to the Menu

Holiday hosts are always looking for convenience, flavor, and ways to take the stress out of the season. To help, The Honey Baked Ham Company just dropped its biggest menu news in decades. For the first time ever, HoneyBaked is adding Prime Rib to its iconic holiday lineup.



Inspired by a blend of persistent customer demand and a desire to introduce a new set of hosts (and guests) to the HoneyBaked holiday tradition, the elevated product features perfectly marbled USDA Choice grade prime rib that is expertly seasoned, cooked to rare and packaged to seal in the amazing flavor and juices . The new holiday essential offers a simple heat-and-serve experience, bringing the company’s tradition of simplicity and convenience to beef lovers, too.

For more information, visit honeybakedham.com/Holiday

