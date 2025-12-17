Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A New Holiday Centerpiece: Honey Baked Adds Prime Rib to the Menu

We talk about a new option from Honey Baked Ham.
Holiday hosts are always looking for convenience, flavor, and ways to take the stress out of the season. To help, The Honey Baked Ham Company just dropped its biggest menu news in decades. For the first time ever, HoneyBaked is adding Prime Rib to its iconic holiday lineup.
 
Inspired by a blend of persistent customer demand and a desire to introduce a new set of hosts (and guests) to the HoneyBaked holiday tradition, the elevated product features perfectly marbled USDA Choice grade prime rib that is expertly seasoned, cooked to rare and packaged      to seal     in the amazing flavor and juices     . The new holiday essential offers a simple heat-and-serve experience, bringing the company’s tradition of simplicity and convenience to beef lovers, too.

For more information, visit honeybakedham.com/Holiday

