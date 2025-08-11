A One Stop Shop for Back to School!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Burlington

The Back-to-School season is upon us and whether you’re shopping school supply lists or back to campus essentials, Lifestyle Expert Justine Santaniello has a one-stop-shop to make sure we have everything we need and more!

From August 15-17, Burlington will host special in-store events in 21 major markets, including Las Vegas and Tampa and will feature sweepstakes, giveaways, and a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize or a $250 gift card. Plus, the first 100 customers each day at participating locations will receive a $5 bonus card. You guys can head to Burlington.com/celebration to find your closest participating store!

