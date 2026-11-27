The Bulls lost a tough one on the road last weekend to FAU. They went down 35-14 bringing their once-promising season closer to an uncertain end. Jim Lighthall, voice of The Bulls, breaks it all down.
A Promising Season Coming Closer to an Uncertain End
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