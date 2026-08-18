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A Taste to Remember with VooDoo Chef Foundation

Check out a tasty way to help support culinary students in the Bay area.
VooDoo Chef | Morning Blend
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Signature Chef Dinner: A Taste to Remember VooDoo Chef’s Signature Chef Dinner: A Taste to Remember is an annual celebration of food, community, and the future of the culinary industry. The event brings together some of Tampa Bay’s premier chefs and culinary professionals for an unforgettable evening of chef-inspired tastings, signature libations, music, and entertainment. More than a great night out, A Taste to Remember supports the mission of the VooDoo Chef Foundation and its commitment to culinary education throughout the Tampa Bay area. By bringing chefs, industry partners, educators, students, and the community together around the table, the event helps create opportunities for the next generation of culinary professionals while celebrating the people and industry that inspire them.

The event is August 21st at 6pm. You can find tickets at siganturechefdinner.com and make a donation at voodoocheffoudnation.com.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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