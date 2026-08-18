A Taste to Remember with VooDoo Chef Foundation

Signature Chef Dinner: A Taste to Remember VooDoo Chef’s Signature Chef Dinner: A Taste to Remember is an annual celebration of food, community, and the future of the culinary industry. The event brings together some of Tampa Bay’s premier chefs and culinary professionals for an unforgettable evening of chef-inspired tastings, signature libations, music, and entertainment. More than a great night out, A Taste to Remember supports the mission of the VooDoo Chef Foundation and its commitment to culinary education throughout the Tampa Bay area. By bringing chefs, industry partners, educators, students, and the community together around the table, the event helps create opportunities for the next generation of culinary professionals while celebrating the people and industry that inspire them.

The event is August 21st at 6pm. You can find tickets at siganturechefdinner.com and make a donation at voodoocheffoudnation.com.

