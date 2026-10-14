Please join us Thursday, October 15 to create a future free from Crohn's and Colitis at our annual A Toast for a Cure Gala, an elegant evening. Enjoy a cocktail reception, a vibrant silent auction, gourmet dining, and a compelling impact moment. The excitement continues with a spirited live auction, musical entertainment and dancing! We will proudly celebrate Aerial Johnson as our 2026 Toast for a Cure Honoree and Michelle and Greg Bermann's Family as our Impact Family.
Visit onecau.se for more information.