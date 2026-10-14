Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

A Toast for a Cure Gala

A toast for a cure.
CCF | Morning Blend
Posted

Please join us Thursday, October 15 to create a future free from Crohn's and Colitis at our annual A Toast for a Cure Gala, an elegant evening. Enjoy a cocktail reception, a vibrant silent auction, gourmet dining, and a compelling impact moment. The excitement continues with a spirited live auction, musical entertainment and dancing! We will proudly celebrate Aerial Johnson as our 2026 Toast for a Cure Honoree and Michelle and Greg Bermann's Family as our Impact Family.

Visit onecau.se for more information.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com