Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens New Lakeland Store with Grand Opening Deals & Giveaways

Academy Sports + Outdoors is celebrating the grand opening of its new store in Lakeland, bringing a one-stop shopping destination for sports, outdoor gear, and lifestyle products to the community. The company says Lakeland was the perfect addition to its growing list of locations, citing its mission to help people thrive through sports and outdoor fun.

The grand opening festivities kicked off Thursday, October 16, and runs through Sunday, October 19, with limited-time exclusive deals, interactive brand demonstrations, and family-friendly events.

Special offers at the new location include:

50% off Magellan Outdoors apparel

25% off all shoes and socks

25% off rods, reels, and combos

Plus, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the first 150 customers (age 18+) in line will receive a mystery gift card valued between $20 and $500.

The Lakeland store is located at 3530 US Highway 98 North (I-4 at US-98, next to Lakeland Square Mall) and is open Monday — Saturday from 8am - 10pm and Sunday from 9am - 9pm.

For more information, visit Academy.com/Lakeland.