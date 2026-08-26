Advancing Breast Cancer Care with BayCare

BayCare is advancing breast cancer care in West Central Florida with a new surgical option for patients. St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital recently performed its first robotic-assisted nipple-sparing mastectomy, becoming the first health system in the region to offer this innovative procedure. The groundbreaking surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Gabordi, BayCare Medical Group breast surgical oncologist and medical director of BayCare’s St. Joseph’s Hospitals breast surgery program. He explains how this advanced technology represents another step forward in providing patients with leading-edge, compassionate breast cancer care close to home. For more information go to BayCare.com/BreastCareCenters.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare Health System

