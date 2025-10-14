Amber Guinness Shares Cozy Recipes from Her New Cookbook 'Winter in Tuscany'

As it gets cooler outside, you might be looking for some cozy recipes to bring some warmth to your kitchen table. We're joined by Amber Guinness — cook, food writer, and author of the new cookbook Winter in Tuscany!

Amber is bringing the flavors of Tuscany straight into your homes with simple, beautiful dishes that are perfect for colder months. From hearty Tuscan soups and rustic pastas to Florentine steak and chocolate Amerena cherry cake, her recipes celebrate the quanto basta philosophy-cooking with "just enough."