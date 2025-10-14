Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Amber Guinness Shares Cozy Recipes from Her New Cookbook 'Winter in Tuscany'

Amber Guinness, author of 'Winter in Tuscany', shares hallmark flavors of Tuscan cooking, her “quanto basta” philosophy, and cozy recipes like the playful Drunkard’s Spaghetti.
'Winter in Tuscany' | Morning Blend
Posted

As it gets cooler outside, you might be looking for some cozy recipes to bring some warmth to your kitchen table. We're joined by Amber Guinness — cook, food writer, and author of the new cookbook Winter in Tuscany!

Amber is bringing the flavors of Tuscany straight into your homes with simple, beautiful dishes that are perfect for colder months. From hearty Tuscan soups and rustic pastas to Florentine steak and chocolate Amerena cherry cake, her recipes celebrate the quanto basta philosophy-cooking with "just enough."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com