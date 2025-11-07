Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute' Premieres Veterans Day on PBS

'American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute' is a panoramic musical and visual account that brings America's World War I story to life.
American Heart in WWI | Morning Blend
Posted

Powerful storytelling, breathtaking music, rare and iconic archival film and images, unforgettable characters, and meticulously researched history all come together in American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute, a panoramic musical and visual account that brings America’s World War I story to life.

Created, written, and narrated by historian John Monsky and directed for the stage by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), this show is a tribute to those who fought and those they left behind.

American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute premieres on Veterans Day — Tuesday, November 11th — on PBS and streams on PBS & the PBS app.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com