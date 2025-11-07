'American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute' Premieres Veterans Day on PBS

Powerful storytelling, breathtaking music, rare and iconic archival film and images, unforgettable characters, and meticulously researched history all come together in American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute, a panoramic musical and visual account that brings America’s World War I story to life.

Created, written, and narrated by historian John Monsky and directed for the stage by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), this show is a tribute to those who fought and those they left behind.

American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute premieres on Veterans Day — Tuesday, November 11th — on PBS and streams on PBS & the PBS app.