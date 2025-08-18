An all-new Chef Grudge Match is now on the Food Network!

Boxing champion Laila Ali is stepping into the ring once again, this time to host Food Network’s Chef Grudge Match, a single round, winner-take-all culinary battle where elite chefs come to settle long standing disputes and bitter rivalries. From employees who have been wronged by their boss to restaurateurs defending their livelihoods from copycats, competing culinary pros put their favorite knives, and egos, on the line in a bid to put old scores to bed. Each episode features two head-to-head battles where resident judge Jet Tila welcomes a guest judge to help determine who walks out with $10,000 cash, the losing chef's most coveted knife and bragging rights for life. The series premieres Tuesday, August 12th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and streams next day on HBO Max.
