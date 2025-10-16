Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ananda Farm Welcomes Fall with Festival, Pumpkin Patch & Family Fun

Celebrate the season at Ananda Farm's Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Ananda Farms

Ananda Farm is celebrating the season with its Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch, offering families and guests a place to enjoy autumn traditions surrounded by farm-fresh beauty.

Visitors can take part in u-pick flowers, capture memories at charming photo spots, and enjoy hands-on seasonal activities perfect for all ages.

Annual Members receive exclusive perks, including early access to events, private gatherings, and unique seasonal experiences that make farm visits even more special.

Founded with the vision of bringing people together through nature, community, and joy, Ananda Farm lives by the motto: Happiness grows here.

Tickets and annual memberships are available now at AnandaFarm.com.

