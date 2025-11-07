Andrew Zimmern & Barton Seaver Launch 'The Blue Food Cookbook' for Sustainable Seafood

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Fed By Blue, a non-profit devoted to a sustainable blue food’s future

Seafood lovers, take note! Emmy-winning chef Andrew Zimmern and seafood expert Barton Seaver have teamed up on a new cookbook that’s making waves. It’s called The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Seafood Recipes for a Sustainable Future, and it’s available right now.

Andrew and Barton join us now to discuss the new book and share some tips to help us enjoy seafood sustainably.

For more information, visit FedByBlue.org/cookbook.