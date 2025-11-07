Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Andrew Zimmern & Barton Seaver Launch 'The Blue Food Cookbook' for Sustainable Seafood

Emmy-winning chef Andrew Zimmern and seafood expert Brian Seaver discuss easy ways to cook and eat seafood deliciously and sustainably.
Fed By Blue | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Fed By Blue, a non-profit devoted to a sustainable blue food’s future

Seafood lovers, take note! Emmy-winning chef Andrew Zimmern and seafood expert Barton Seaver have teamed up on a new cookbook that’s making waves. It’s called The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Seafood Recipes for a Sustainable Future, and it’s available right now.

Andrew and Barton join us now to discuss the new book and share some tips to help us enjoy seafood sustainably.

For more information, visit FedByBlue.org/cookbook.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com