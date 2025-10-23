AR Workshop St. Petersburg Offers DIY Fun for All Ages & Skill Levels

For DIY lovers — and even those who just want to give crafting a try — AR Workshop St. Petersburg is the go-to spot for hands-on creativity and stylish home projects. Owned by Brenda and John Bowers, the charming boutique studio offers craft classes, private parties, group events, and a curated retail section featuring gifts and on-trend home décor.

Just in time for Halloween, we're highlighting three quick seasonal crafts customers can complete in under an hour: Chunky Knit Pumpkins, painted bottles with candles, and Monster Blocks.

For more information or to book a workshop, visit ARWorkshop.com/StPetersburg or follow @arworkshopstpetersburg on Facebook and Instagram. Guests who mention The Morning Blend when registering or visiting the Craft Bar will receive a special discount.