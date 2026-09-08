Are Peptides Safe for Teens?

Peptides are quicky becoming one of the hottest topics around. They are touted for everything from muscle-building to younger skin to weight loss. But what are peptides exactly, and are they safe, especially for teens? Pediatric Emergency Physician Patrick Mularoni. M.D, with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital shares some insights on the Morning Blend.
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