Army Goes Beyond the Battlefield: How “Field Tested” Training Builds Skills for Life and Career

At a time when many young Americans feel uncertain about the future, the U.S. Army has launched “Field Tested” — a new marketing campaign that centers on the Army’s unique training environments where Soldiers build the hands-on experience and proven skills needed to take on any challenge that lies ahead.

"Field Tested" immerses audiences into the field, the Army’s unmatched, real-world training environment where Soldiers learn by doing. The campaign shows how these experiences help Soldiers solve complex problems, lead under pressure, and rely on one another to overcome challenges — from braving harsh weather elements to troubleshooting equipment failure.

“Field Tested” also highlights the Army’s modernization, showing evolving careers and capabilities, from drone operations and geospatial analysis to coding and intelligence.

The campaign’s three films follow real Army Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Ft. Polk, La., operating in authentic training environments that develop Soldiers into strong communicators, sharp problem solvers, and unfailing teammates.

For more information, visit GoArmy.com/fieldtested

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: U.S. Army

