Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Army Goes Beyond the Battlefield: How “Field Tested” Training Builds Skills for Life and Career

Go Army | Morning Blend
Posted

At a time when many young Americans feel uncertain about the future, the U.S. Army has launched “Field Tested” — a new marketing campaign that centers on the Army’s unique training environments where Soldiers build the hands-on experience and proven skills needed to take on any challenge that lies ahead.

"Field Tested" immerses audiences into the field, the Army’s unmatched, real-world training environment where Soldiers learn by doing. The campaign shows how these experiences help Soldiers solve complex problems, lead under pressure, and rely on one another to overcome challenges — from braving harsh weather elements to troubleshooting equipment failure.

“Field Tested” also highlights the Army’s modernization, showing evolving careers and capabilities, from drone operations and geospatial analysis to coding and intelligence.

The campaign’s three films follow real Army Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Ft. Polk, La., operating in authentic training environments that develop Soldiers into strong communicators, sharp problem solvers, and unfailing teammates.

For more information, visit GoArmy.com/fieldtested

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: U.S. Army

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com