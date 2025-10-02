At 77, John Michael Ferrari Aims to Make GRAMMY History with ‘When Love Is Love’

After decades performing covers in clubs and restaurants across the country, John Michael Ferrari is making headlines — and possibly history — with his latest single, “When Love Is Love.” The 77-year-old singer-songwriter is in the running for the GRAMMY Award® for Best Pop Solo Performance, which could make him the oldest artist ever nominated in the category.

Ferrari’s musical journey is one of reinvention and resilience. A Vietnam veteran, he returned from war and built a career singing other artists’ songs, becoming one of the most in-demand performers in the U.S. In his late 50s, he stepped away from the road, focusing on photography while quietly writing original music.

In 2019, at age 71, Ferrari returned to the studio — this time to record his own songs. The response was immediate, with audiences embracing his work. Since then, he has won over 30 music awards and built a following that spans genres from country to pop.

The 2026 GRAMMY nominations will be announced November 7, 2025.

For more on Ferrari’s journey and music, visit JohnMichaelFerrari.com.