Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

At 77, John Michael Ferrari Aims to Make GRAMMY History with ‘When Love Is Love’

John Michael Ferrari, 77, could become the oldest GRAMMY® nominee for Best Pop Solo Performance with "When Love Is Love".
John Michael Ferrari | Morning Blend
Posted

After decades performing covers in clubs and restaurants across the country, John Michael Ferrari is making headlines — and possibly history — with his latest single, “When Love Is Love.” The 77-year-old singer-songwriter is in the running for the GRAMMY Award® for Best Pop Solo Performance, which could make him the oldest artist ever nominated in the category.

Ferrari’s musical journey is one of reinvention and resilience. A Vietnam veteran, he returned from war and built a career singing other artists’ songs, becoming one of the most in-demand performers in the U.S. In his late 50s, he stepped away from the road, focusing on photography while quietly writing original music.

In 2019, at age 71, Ferrari returned to the studio — this time to record his own songs. The response was immediate, with audiences embracing his work. Since then, he has won over 30 music awards and built a following that spans genres from country to pop.

The 2026 GRAMMY nominations will be announced November 7, 2025.

For more on Ferrari’s journey and music, visit JohnMichaelFerrari.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com