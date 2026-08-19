August is National Wellness Month and Heather Smith, trends expert with TheHAUTEbar.com [thehautebar.com] has new products to elevate your daily dose of wellness!

For a wellness getaway, book the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street [tr.ee] Stay Like a Champion package, and choose a personalized fitness session, private cooking class or a sleep-focused retreat - and take home practical tips to train, recover and prioritize well-being.

To make your wellbeing routine easier, on-the-go, the Ryde Discovery Pack [amzn.to] has a mix of 2oz functional shots including: ENERGIZE to fight fatigue, FOCUS boosts mental clarity and supports cognitive performance, RELAX for calming stress relief, SLEEP supports sleep quality and help you unwind.

Stock up on Sky Organics [amzn.to] affordable, ingredient-conscious bath & body essentials made with clean, USDA Certified Organic ingredients whenever possible - Certified B Corp, and Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free.

Electrolytes are the key to better hydration, and Swanson’s Simply Hydrate [amzn.to] has 3X the electrolytes compared to other hydration products, but with zero sugar, zero calories, zero carbs - and has 13 vitamins and minerals.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Haute Bar

