Author and Business Person Chantel Ray

Chantel Ray Finch runs a successful business brokerage alongside her husband, with 16 companies under their belt.

"While I’m not a medical doctor or a nutritionist, my background is rooted in mathematics. At over 50 years old, I have the privilege of being a mother to a 23-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son. I’m also blessed with a loving husband who has always called me beautiful, even at my highest weight. Life has taught me many valuable lessons, and I’m here to share them with you. chantel@canzell.com www.chantelray.com [chantelray.com]"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Chantel Ray

