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Author Brendan Mahan

Brendan Mahan | Morning Blend
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Feeling stuck and overwhelmed?

Author Brendan Mahan discusses how to overcome the “Wall of Awful”
Why kids and parents hit a Wall of Awful when routines, homework, and morning transitions return, and how to get unstuck.

The routines of school are filled with the emotions of the past. So if last year's routines were challenging, this years will be too. But if we start the year by revisiting the difficulties of last year with compassion, cooperation, and an eye toward improving the things that didn't work, we can get past the Wall more easily.

For more information and to purchase Brendan's book, visit BrendanMahan.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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