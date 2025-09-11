Baby Must-Haves: Limor Suss Shares Top Picks for New Parents

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

The Philips Avent Premium Connected Monitor allows parents to see baby's sleep status and breathing rate with SenseIQ. Keep an eye on baby on the 5” Parent Unit or Baby Monitor+ app, and interpret cues with cry translation offering insights and peace of mind.



Philips Avent’s first plant-based pacifiers, Ultra Air and Ultra Soft, provide trusted comfort, quality, and price parents expect—now with a reduced environmental impact.



One sold every 30 seconds globally, the Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm is a super-dense balm that is baby-friendly and has 101 uses.



Joie’s Mint Latch baseless car seat installs in one click with no base needed.