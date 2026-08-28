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Back to School, College & Work

Jamie gives us some great products that help us ease into the fall routine.
Jamie O + Co. | Morning Blend
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Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with all the “must have” products to help you jump into your Back to School and Fall routines!

FEATURED PRODUCTS

MAXX ACTION METAL MEGA DUMP TRUCK
Target, Amazon

NINJA HYDRASENSE INTELLIGENT WATER FILTRATION SYSTEM
SharkNinja.com

PODS MOVING AND STORAGE
PODS.com

FIT KING 5-ZONE FASTER RECOVERY SYSTEM MASSAGER BOOTS
FitKingShop.com, Amazon

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jamie O + Co.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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