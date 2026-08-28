Back to School, College & Work

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with all the “must have” products to help you jump into your Back to School and Fall routines!
FEATURED PRODUCTS
MAXX ACTION METAL MEGA DUMP TRUCK
Target, Amazon
NINJA HYDRASENSE INTELLIGENT WATER FILTRATION SYSTEM
SharkNinja.com
PODS MOVING AND STORAGE
PODS.com
FIT KING 5-ZONE FASTER RECOVERY SYSTEM MASSAGER BOOTS
FitKingShop.com, Amazon
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jamie O + Co.