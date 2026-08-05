Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Back-to-School Dinner Dilemma

Bob Evans is heling make dinner a breeze.
Bob Evans | Morning Blend
Posted

As families prepare to trade summer schedules for busy school routines, weeknight dinners often beome on of the biggest challenges. Lifestyle expert and mom, Veena Crownholm shares some easy back-to-school meal solutions and inspiration. Veena is co-founder of the millennial mamas website and blog. She's teaming up with Bob Evans to share tips on how busy families can enjoy quick and easy meals, along with details about a back-to-school giveaway.

You can find more information at bobevansgrocery.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bob Evans

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com