Back-to-School Dinner Dilemma

As families prepare to trade summer schedules for busy school routines, weeknight dinners often beome on of the biggest challenges. Lifestyle expert and mom, Veena Crownholm shares some easy back-to-school meal solutions and inspiration. Veena is co-founder of the millennial mamas website and blog. She's teaming up with Bob Evans to share tips on how busy families can enjoy quick and easy meals, along with details about a back-to-school giveaway.

You can find more information at bobevansgrocery.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bob Evans

