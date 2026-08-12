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Back-to-School Essentials for Students

Limor shows us some must have back to school items.
Limor Suss | Morning Blend
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Whether you're moving into a dorm, apartment, or your first off-campus place, the Keurig® K-Mini Mate™ Plus Coffee Maker [keurig.com] is one of Keurig’s smallest coffee makers and makes it easy to enjoy your favorite beverages without sacrificing valuable counter space. Enjoy more than 400 K-Cup® pod varieties, including hot or iced coffee, matcha, and refreshers—all with the touch of a button. Use code CAMPUSREADY for 25% off.

The SANDISK Extreme® Portable SSD [sandisk.com] delivers up to 4TB of fast, portable storage to help keep schoolwork, creative projects, and personal files organized—available now at sandisk.com [sandisk.com]

Clean & Clear® Morning Burst® Facial Cleanser [walmart.com] wakes you up and gently cleanses without disrupting the skin’s moisture barrier. Clean & Clear® Day & Night Face Cleanser 2-Pack [walmart.com] delivers a simple way to care for your skin in the morning and night, with gentle formulas that remove pore-clogging impurities.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

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