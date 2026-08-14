Back-to-School Fuel

As students head back to the classroom, healthy eating habits can help set the tone for a successful school year. From balanced breakfasts and colorful lunches to nutritious after-school snacks, small choices can make a big difference in helping children stay energized, focused and ready to learn.

New York Times best-selling author, registered dietitian and television nutrition expert Frances Largeman-Roth will share practical meal inspiration, easy family-friendly recipes and everyday snacking ideas from her latest book, Everyday Snack Tray, to help fuel kids throughout the school day. She'll also highlight fresh, wholesome ingredients available at Sprouts Farmers Market and show how busy families can turn them into nutritious snacks, balanced lunches and simple family dinners that make healthy eating easier all school year long.

For more information go to sprouts.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Sprouts Farmers Market

