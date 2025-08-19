Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Back To School Home Cleaning With Zep

Lifetsyle Expert Sherri French shows us how Zep products make cleaning easy!
Time to Clean! | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

As we head into back-to-school season and settle into new fall routines, there’s one thing that always seems to follow us—messes. Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French is here to show you how Zep makes it easy to cut through the chaos—cleaning everything from countertops and walls to tiles and carpet.

Visit Zep.com or shop at your local Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart or Kroger

To find details on Zep’s cleaning products for your home, head to @momhint on Instagram or TikTok

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com