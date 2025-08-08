Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Back to School Season is in Full Swing!

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has us covered with her top tips!
Back to School Essentials | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

You can find Planet Oat 86oz Oatmilk [planetoat.com] at stores nationwide. Visit PlanetOat.com [planetoat.com] to find a store near you.

Garnier’s All-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Water [garnierusa.com] is powered by micelles with Salicylic Acid. This ultimate all-in-one gentle cleanser removes makeup and SPF while instantly reducing excess sebum and minimizing pores in just one step. Designed for oily and acne-prone skin, the formula leaves skin mattified — no oil, fragrance, rubbing, or rinsing required.

Save big on all your back-to-school essentials by shopping with RetailMeNot [retailmenot.com]—where promo codes and cash back stack automatically to maximize your savings at your favorite retailers.

Be prepared for all your back-to-school needs this year with the Brother P-touch PTN25BT Label Maker [brother-usa.com] and Brother MFC-J1170DW All-In-One Inkjet Printer [brother-usa.com].

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com