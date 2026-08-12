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Back-to-School Stress and Anxiety

Helping kids navigate the new school year.
Tampa General Hospital | Morning Blend
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For some kids, a new school year may bring a wave of stress that parents may not see coming. So when do normal nerves cross the line into something more serious? And how does sleep and screen time factor into our kids mental health? Pediatric neuropsychologist, Dr. Jennifer McCain with Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH, discusses more on what parents should know.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tampa General Hospital

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