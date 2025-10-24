Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

'Baked With Love': We're Talking with the Host & Judges of Hallmark's New Baking Competition Show

We're talking with Tamera Mowry-Housley, Vaughn Vreeland, and Anna Haugh about Hallmark’s new baking competition series.
The stakes are high, and the ovens are hot on Baked with Love: Holiday, Hallmark’s new baking competition series. We're talking with host Tamera Mowry-Housley and judges Vaughn Vreeland & Anna Haugh.

10 talented pairs of home bakers face off in a warm-hearted, family-recipe bake-off. They will infuse their heritage, personal stories, and cherished family recipes into classic bakes with a holiday twist and serve their dishes to a panel of expert judges.

In the end, one pair will be crowned the Christmas Baking Champions and win the ultimate prize of $50,000 and a chance to have one of their bakes featured in a Countdown to Christmas movie!

Baked With Love: Holiday premieres Monday, October 27 at 9/8c.

