Batman of Spring Hill Brings Hope to Families Through Masked Miracles

For Jack Asbury, known locally as the Batman of Spring Hill, the cape and cowl are more than just a costume — they’re a way to bring joy to children and families facing some of life’s toughest moments. Inspired by his own experience as a father with two daughters who spent long stretches in the hospital, Asbury knows firsthand how much a smile can mean in those settings.

Through his nonprofit Masked Miracles, Asbury and his team visit children in hospitals, help families in crisis, and raise funds for those in need. Every visit is about lifting spirits and reminding people they are not alone.

Looking to the future, Masked Miracles is working on a community-funded Batmobile — a one-of-a-kind car that will make appearances unforgettable and turn every child’s dream into reality. Local sponsors are already stepping up to help bring the project to life.

For more information or to support the Batmobile project, visit MaskedMiracles.org or find “Batman of Spring Hill” on Facebook.