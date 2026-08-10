BayCare Health System is Helping Screen for Prostate Cancer

BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel is bringing advanced prostate treatment closer to home with TULSA-PRO®, a cutting-edge procedure that uses MRI technology to help physicians precisely treat prostate conditions while minimizing impact on surrounding tissue. Dr. Anand Nayee, Chief Medical Officer at BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel, shares how this innovative approach is expanding treatment options and helping patients return to their daily lives more quickly. For more information, visit baycare.org/locations/hospitals/baycare-hospital-wesley-chapel/services/urology

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