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BayCare Health System is Helping Screen for Prostate Cancer

BayCare | Morning Blend
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BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel is bringing advanced prostate treatment closer to home with TULSA-PRO®, a cutting-edge procedure that uses MRI technology to help physicians precisely treat prostate conditions while minimizing impact on surrounding tissue. Dr. Anand Nayee, Chief Medical Officer at BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel, shares how this innovative approach is expanding treatment options and helping patients return to their daily lives more quickly. For more information, visit baycare.org/locations/hospitals/baycare-hospital-wesley-chapel/services/urology

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare Health System

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