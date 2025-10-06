Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bern’s Steak House Celebrates 40 Years of the Harry Waugh Dessert Room with Exclusive Beer Series

The Harry Waugh Dessert Room at Bern's Steak House is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
A Tampa icon is marking a milestone — the Harry Waugh Dessert Room at Bern’s Steak House is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Named after wine estate director Harry Waugh, the classic space was inspired by founders Bern and Gert Laxer’s visit to his home, where they enjoyed fine port, Stilton cheese, cognac, coffee, cigars, and conversation. Seven years later, that unforgettable evening became the concept for Bern’s legendary dessert destination.

To honor the occasion, Bern’s has partnered with Hidden Springs Ale Works, a family-owned brewery known for flavor-driven creations, to launch an exclusive Dessert Room Beer Series. The collaboration pairs Bern’s Director of Spirits Nathaniel Wilson’s expertise in barrel selections with Hidden Springs CEO Josh Garman’s brewing mastery — including his pioneering of the pastry sour beer style in Florida.

The limited-edition lineup includes:

  • Carrot Cake Inspired Imperial Pastry Sour
  • Imperial Sweet Stout with Roasted Macadamia Nuts
  • Bananas Foster Inspired Imperial Sweet Stout

All three are now featured on the Dessert Room menu. Guests can reserve dessert-only tables between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. daily, or enjoy these signature indulgences after dinner without booking a separate reservation.

For more information, visit BernsSteakHouse.com.

