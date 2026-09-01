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Best of BayCare | New advances in lung cancer care

BayCare is leading the way in robotic surgery.
BayCare | Morning Blend
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New advances in lung cancer care are improving survival rates and giving patients more treatment options than ever before. At BayCare, physicians are combining early detection with cutting-edge robotic surgery to identify and remove cancer sooner. Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Michael Kayatta explains how these innovations are making a difference. For more information, go to BayCareCancer.org.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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