Best of BayCare | New advances in lung cancer care

New advances in lung cancer care are improving survival rates and giving patients more treatment options than ever before. At BayCare, physicians are combining early detection with cutting-edge robotic surgery to identify and remove cancer sooner. Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Michael Kayatta explains how these innovations are making a difference. For more information, go to BayCareCancer.org.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

