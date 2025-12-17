Best of Baycare | The Potential Hazards of Batteries and Magnets in Toys

TOY SAFETY TIPS FROM BAYCARE As kids jot down their holiday toy wish lists, it's important for parents to keep safety top of mind, especially when it comes to toys with small parts, magnets and batteries that could pose serious health risks. BayCare Medical Group pediatric surgeon, Dr. Sarah Jones Sapienza, shares some expert insights about toy safety.

For more information, visit BayCareKids.org

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

