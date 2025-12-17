Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Best of Baycare | The Potential Hazards of Batteries and Magnets in Toys

We discuss safety with new holiday toys.
Posted

TOY SAFETY TIPS FROM BAYCARE As kids jot down their holiday toy wish lists, it's important for parents to keep safety top of mind, especially when it comes to toys with small parts, magnets and batteries that could pose serious health risks. BayCare Medical Group pediatric surgeon, Dr. Sarah Jones Sapienza, shares some expert insights about toy safety.

