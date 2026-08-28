Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway joined the Morning Blend to help us make better choices for Back to School Meals. Her message? Healthy family meals don’t have to be complicated or perfect.

Simple wins can make busy school days easier, like reaching for Nature’s Own Real. Soft. Bread. with its updated, simpler recipe or building a meal around familiar foods kids already love. The new recipe has up to 38% fewer ingredients than before, is Non-GMO Project Verified and contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. And with actor and retired professional wrestler John Cena serving as Nature’s Own’s official “Breaducator,” it’s clear that bread can be part of an easy, family-friendly meal. Getting kids involved in the kitchen can also make mealtime more fun and give them a sense of ownership. Try simple combinations like peanut butter and banana, turkey and cheddar, or a build-your-own breakfast toast station.

For added protein and flavor, Carissa recommends keeping Cabot cheeses on hand—whether it’s Seriously Sharp cheddar shredded into mac and cheese, layered on a sandwich or served with fruit as an easy after-school snack. And through Nature’s Own’s “Sand-wishes” campaign and Slice of Hope partnership with Make-A-Wish, families can even discover creative sandwich recipes inspired by Wish kids while helping support children with critical illnesses.

For more information, visit

cabotcreamery.com

naturesownbread.com/wish

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Zest Communications

