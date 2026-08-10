Better Understanding Menopause

Most women will spend approximately 40% of their lives in menopause, yet many are surprised by when the journey actually begins. While the average age of menopause is around 52, symptoms can start much earlier - sometimes as early as the mid-to-late 30s. Board-Certified OB/GYN, Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, a spokesperson for Qunol, shares ways to help us better understand what women can expect during this stage of life and share practical advice for finding symptom relief.

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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Qunol

