Wells Adams, Bachelor in Paradise star and co-host of The Vanity Index on Golf Channel, will join former LPGA Tour pro and Golf Channel personality Blair O’Neal as co-host for Season 24 of Big Break x Good Good. Good Good Golf’s Matt Scharff will also join as a reporter, providing interviews and insight from the course, and Brad Dalke and Tom ‘Bubbie’ Broders join as a non-playing team captains, helping lead the competitors to victory throughout the series.
Wells Adams, Bachelor in Paradise star and co-host of The Vanity Index on Golf Channel, will join former LPGA Tour pro and Golf Channel personality Blair O’Neal as co-host for Season 24 of Big Break x Good Good. Good Good Golf’s Matt Scharff will also join as a reporter, providing interviews and insight from the course, and Brad Dalke and Tom ‘Bubbie’ Broders join as a non-playing team captains, helping lead the competitors to victory throughout the series.
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